Advocates for Arthritis meet in Washington

By The Ridgefield Press on October 6, 2017 in Business, Community, News, People · 0 Comments

Ridgefield resident Dr. Richard Roseff, left, and members of the Connecticut delegation of Advocates for Arthritis met with Congressman Jim Himes, center, in September to discuss patient advocacy issues. It was the seventh consecutive year that Roseff has led a group to Washington for the annual Advocates for Arthritis lobbying effort on Capitol Hill held Sept. 25-26. A rheumatologist with offices in Danbury and Ridgefield, Roseff and his team of physicians and patients met with key legislators to promote legislation to make expensive biologic drugs more affordable, and to allow greater access of Medicare patients for vital therapy services. In all, 33 states were sent representatives to lobby Congress for these reforms.

