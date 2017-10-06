Library Lines: Learning at the library

School has started, and our young people are embarked on an exciting journey of exploration and discovery. Don’t let them have all the fun of gaining new knowledge and mastering new skills. The Ridgefield Library is your center for lifelong learning. Here are a few ways you can take advantage of this resource.

Learn a language. Our new online language learning program Pronunciator makes it easy for you to go from beginner to advanced proficiency in more than 80 languages, from Italian to Icelandic.

Learn at your own speed. Lynda.com offers thousands of online video tutorials covering business and computer skill topics. Take a full course or just search for the answer to a specific question about how to do something in Excel or WordPress.

Learn from the best. Our Great Courses collection includes audio (and some video) lecture series by highly rated professors who are experts and excellent educators on everything from astronomy to French literature.

Learn from each other. Book discussions, our Adult Maker Group and other interactive programs offer wonderful opportunities for participants to share their own insights and knowledge, enriching the learning experience for the whole group.

