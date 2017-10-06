The Ridgefield Press

Former resident on hurricane cleanup in Virgin Islands: ‘We live with lamps’

By Macklin K. Reid on October 6, 2017 in Community, News, People · 0 Comments

“We’re trying to clean up,” said Corine Moorhead, a former Ridgefielder living in the Virgin Islands.

Moorhead, who worked at the town recreation center’s front desk and also as the Ridgefield Press office receptionist, said there was a curfew on St. Thomas, where she’s been staying at her daughter’s house on relatively high ground.

People on the island can be out and about 8 a.m. to 6 p.m., she said.

She said full power restoration isn’t expected on St. Thomas until next year sometime.

“We have electric wires that run all over. A lot of them are down,” she said. “We live with lamps like the days of Abraham Lincoln. It’s like camping.”

She said she’d heard the media was reporting that people on the island were “foraging for food, drinking dirty water and going around with cutlasses” as weapons — none of which is true, she said.

“I don’t know who those people are talking to,” she said.

