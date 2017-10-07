Looking Back: Sex ed and foxes!

Teen sex!

“Families for Ridgefield — a new group of parents concerned about consequences of teenagers’ sexual behavior — has invited two speakers to explore the effect current school sex education programs in the United States have on teen pregnancy and venereal disease,” said a story 25 years ago, in the Oct. 8, 1992, Ridgefield Press.

Release of the state’s “strategic school profile” showed “Ridgefield students may need improvement in writing and physical fitness.”

The Ridgefield Old Timers were honoring Tom Clark — “T.C. to many of his friends,” said the story contributed by Frank Lancaster and Robert Tulipani.

“Tom’s athletic activities date back to about 1918 when he started with basketball and bowling through the GKM Club at the Congregational Church.”

A letter from John Longden decried school costs of “$8,000 per pupil per year … a minimum cost of $104,000 over 13 years per child,” and said “thank goodness Mike Hagan and Peter Warren were here to awaken the voters.”

The sports page reported Oct. 12 would be “Curt Onalfo Day,” with the Olympic soccer player honored at RHS soccer games.

Ridgefielder Dr. William Pietsch was to speak at the Bassett Bookstore in Stamford on “the Serenity Prayer as a Way of LIfe.”

A Linette Burton feature looked at Carol Keig’s business, Relocations Consultants.

50 Years Ago

“On the third ballot, Daniel M. McKeon was re-elected chairman of the Planning and Zoning Commission. … Also elected were Robert B. Hoffman, vice chairman, and Joseph McLinden, secretary.”

Mr. McKeon, owner of a dairy farm off Old Stagecoach and Ridgebury roads — it’s a horse farm today — was sometimes called “the squire of Ridgebury,” reflecting his horse riding and fox hunting with the Goldens Bridge Hounds.

Town elections were in early October then. Republican J. Mortimer Woodcock defeated Democrat Otto Jespersen for first selectman 2,158 to 887. “The Republican victory was by a margin greater than two-to-one,” The Press noted. Republican Fred Montanari and Democrat Lou Fossi won the other selectmen’s seats.

“The Zoning Board of Appeals has granted a variance for a liquor-package store at Joe’s Corner, 152 Main Street.” The applicant was Nazzareno Lavatori, owner of Nina’s Restaurant in the same building. Lavatori said the store would be operated by his son, Gene.

The news of New Neighbors column reported that “friends described Ridgefield to Mr. and Mrs. George R. Glaser as ‘the last outpost on the New England frontier.’ … They bought a house on Indian Cave Road.”

Also in New Neighbors, “Mr. and Mrs. John Froehlich and their six children moved from Country Club Hills, where they lived for 10 years, to Ramapoo Hill Road.”

—MKR