To the Editor:

As residents of Peaceable Ridge Road, we would like to express our gratitude and thanks to the town of Ridgefield for its careful, timely and thorough job of tree and branch removal from our road.

We all recall the terrible damage and resulting lengthy power outages of Hurricane Sandy, and welcome the program of trimming and containment.

Harry and Sally Aldrich-Molwitz

Peaceable Ridge, Oct. 1