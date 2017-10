To the Editor:

To the NFL players and owners: There are thousands of vets, who, because of their sacrifice can neither stand or kneel, yet no matter what the occasion, they show their respect for country and flag.

They have more strength, determination, and courage than all of the multimillion-dollar prima donnas parading up and the down the field.

One more suggestion, if they want to take a knee, perhaps they should visit Arlington Cemetery.

Dick Moccia

Highcliff Terrace, Sept. 29