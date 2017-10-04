Open mic season launches at Enchanted Garden Saturday

Live music in a cabaret-style setting returns this Saturday, Oct. 7, when Ridgefield’s Enchanted Garden Studio 2 launches the second season of its popular open mic series.

You’re invited to bring your own food and drink, while enjoying some the region’s best musical performers. “Our goal is to give the audience a great night out but also to give artists the attentive audience they deserve,” said Dave Goldenberg, the series’ host and co-founder.

The show starts at 7 PM. Performers are invited to sign up beginning at 6:30 for the 18 available slots. Questions may be directed to [email protected].

Admission is $5 and includes coffee and light snacks.

Enchanted Garden Studio 2 is located at 529 Ethan Allen Highway (Rt. 7), just south of Cains Hill Rd. in Ridgefield.