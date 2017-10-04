The Ridgefield Press

Open mic season launches at Enchanted Garden Saturday

By The Ridgefield Press on October 4, 2017 in Community, Happenings, People · 0 Comments

The Forget-Me-Nots highlighted the Enchanted Garden Open Mic Season 1 Finale in July. The second season begins this Saturday. Photo: Noah Manheimer

Live music in a cabaret-style setting returns this Saturday, Oct. 7, when Ridgefield’s Enchanted Garden Studio 2 launches the second season of its popular open mic series.

You’re invited to bring your own food and drink, while enjoying some the region’s best musical performers. “Our goal is to give the audience a great night out but also to give artists the attentive audience they deserve,” said Dave Goldenberg, the series’ host and co-founder.

The show starts at 7 PM. Performers are invited to sign up beginning at 6:30 for the 18 available slots. Questions may be directed to [email protected].

Admission is $5 and includes coffee and light snacks.

Enchanted Garden Studio 2 is located at 529 Ethan Allen Highway (Rt. 7), just south of Cains Hill Rd. in Ridgefield.

Related posts:

  1. Open mic at Enchanted Garden May 20

Tags: ,

Previous Post Senior Scene: Medicare and You 2018 Next Post Kindschi and Napoli are firefighters of the year
About author
The Ridgefield Press

The Ridgefield Press


By participating in the comments section of this site you are agreeing to our Privacy Policy and User Agreement

The Ridgefield Press

© HAN Network. All rights reserved. The Ridgefield Press, 16 Bailey Avenue, Ridgefield, CT 06877

Designed by WPSHOWER

Powered by WordPress