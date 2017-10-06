Letter: Let’s work together to preserve a Ridgefield neighborhood

To the Editor:

Ridgefield. A gem in the Northeast. Off the beaten path. Wonderful for young families as it has a quintessential downtown and lovely neighborhoods. Neighborhoods that are tough to come by these days. It’s a key ingredient for certain families buying a home — having a residential area where young children have the freedom to ride bikes and everybody knows your name (insert the theme song from Cheers). It’s a place where residents fairly presume special permits won’t disrupt their privacy in regularly opening up a neighborhood to strangers. Regardless of how small a B&B claims it will be or how great they intend their guests to be, it’s not what these residents signed up for. Bed-and-breakfasts are wonderful when positioned near town and walking distance to restaurants, parks, museums, etc. Is it attractive for B&B guests to roam around a neighborhood loaded with kids, dangerous intersections, well water, and adjacency to two elementary schools, a middle school, and high school? It’s not too much to ask to please empathize with these families who prefer to fairly keep their neighborhood a neighborhood. Let’s work together to preserve the genuine character of Ridgefield’s neighborhoods.

Keeko Gythfeldt

Hobby Drive, Sept. 29