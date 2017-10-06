The Ridgefield Press

Letter: Let’s work together to preserve a Ridgefield neighborhood

By The Ridgefield Press on October 6, 2017 in Letters · 0 Comments

To the Editor:

Ridgefield. A gem in the Northeast. Off the beaten path. Wonderful for young families as it has a quintessential downtown and lovely neighborhoods. Neighborhoods that are tough to come by these days. It’s a key ingredient for certain families buying a home — having a residential area where young children have the freedom to ride bikes and everybody knows your name (insert the theme song from Cheers). It’s a place where residents fairly presume special permits won’t disrupt their privacy in regularly opening up a neighborhood to strangers. Regardless of how small a B&B claims it will be or how great they intend their guests to be, it’s not what these residents signed up for. Bed-and-breakfasts are wonderful when positioned near town and walking distance to restaurants, parks, museums, etc. Is it attractive for B&B guests to roam around a neighborhood loaded with kids, dangerous intersections, well water, and adjacency to two elementary schools, a middle school, and high school? It’s not too much to ask to please empathize with these families who prefer to fairly keep their neighborhood a neighborhood. Let’s work together to preserve the genuine character of Ridgefield’s neighborhoods.

Keeko Gythfeldt

Hobby Drive, Sept. 29

 

No related posts.

Tags:

Previous Post Zoners OK expanding ‘top-heavy’ Route 7 building Next Post Former resident on hurricane cleanup in Virgin Islands: ‘We live with lamps’
About author
The Ridgefield Press

The Ridgefield Press


By participating in the comments section of this site you are agreeing to our Privacy Policy and User Agreement

The Ridgefield Press

© HAN Network. All rights reserved. The Ridgefield Press, 16 Bailey Avenue, Ridgefield, CT 06877

Designed by WPSHOWER

Powered by WordPress