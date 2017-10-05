The Ridgefield Press

Letter: Learning from mistakes, and moving forward

By The Ridgefield Press on October 5, 2017

To the Editor:

Many of you may remember that two years ago the Tigers’ Den, and I, were caught unintentionally serving minors.

After years of court appearances and communications with the state of Connecticut, this part of Tigers’ Den’s history is almost over.

The state has levied a suspension of our liquor license for three days (this Thursday, Friday and Saturday, specifically). We are allowed to continue operating the restaurant throughout this suspension, and we will continue to serve our awesome food over the course of the weekend.

As always, we love the constant support from our many regulars, as well as all the new faces we see as we continue to grow, and would love your support through this weekend.

Thank you all, always.

Joe Attonito

Owner, Tigers’ Den

Catoonah Street, Oct. 2

The Ridgefield Press

