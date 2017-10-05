The Ridgefield Press

Homeowner charged following youth party

By The Ridgefield Press on October 5, 2017 in Community, News, People, Police & Fire · 0 Comments

A Conant Road homeowner was charged with failure to halt possession of alcohol to minors after Ridgefield police broke up a youth party at her home Friday, Sept. 29, at 10:22 p.m.

Police said they received a call from a concerned resident who reported multiple vehicles parked at a nearby cul-de-sac. The caller reported hearing several youths yelling, the report said.

Police say uniformed officers entered the house after identifying alcohol at the scene, and found the homeowner in the house and issued her a summons to appear in Danbury Superior Court Thursday, Oct. 12.

The report added that all the vehicles parked on the cul-de-sac were unoccupied when they arrived at the scene.

Police made no further arrests, and made all youths at the party contact a parent for a safe ride home.

