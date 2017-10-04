The Ridgefield Press

Town unveils first dog waste station outside Ballard Park

By The Ridgefield Press on October 4, 2017 in Community, Happenings, News, People, Town Government · 0 Comments

RHS freshman Logan Lachemann stands beside the first dog waste station in Ridgefield located on the corner of Gilbert Street and Main Street.

Ridgefield 1, dog poop 0.

The town scored a big goal today when it unveiled the first of several dog waste stations at the corner of Gilbert Street and Main Street, next to Ballard Park.

A seven-member town committee — including First Selectman Rudy Marconi — was formed with the sole purpose of resolving the smelly issue over the summer.

“People were getting very upset about people not having any kind of common decency, and leaving their piles of dog waste,” said committee member and Town Treasurer Molly McGeehin in July.

Read more about this story in next week’s Ridgefield Press. 

Related posts:

  1. Main Street, rail trail to get poop stations
  2. Dog poop committee: One scoop at a time

Tags: , ,

Previous Post Lions Club to host shredding day Oct. 21 Next Post Library book sale returns weekends of Oct. 13-15, Oct. 20-22
About author
The Ridgefield Press

The Ridgefield Press


By participating in the comments section of this site you are agreeing to our Privacy Policy and User Agreement

The Ridgefield Press

© HAN Network. All rights reserved. The Ridgefield Press, 16 Bailey Avenue, Ridgefield, CT 06877

Designed by WPSHOWER

Powered by WordPress