Town unveils first dog waste station outside Ballard Park

Ridgefield 1, dog poop 0.

The town scored a big goal today when it unveiled the first of several dog waste stations at the corner of Gilbert Street and Main Street, next to Ballard Park.

A seven-member town committee — including First Selectman Rudy Marconi — was formed with the sole purpose of resolving the smelly issue over the summer.

“People were getting very upset about people not having any kind of common decency, and leaving their piles of dog waste,” said committee member and Town Treasurer Molly McGeehin in July.

