Lions Club to host shredding day Oct. 21

The Ridgefield Lions Club and Winters Bros. Waste Systems will host a shredding day in the parking lot behind Starbucks Saturday, Oct. 21, from 9 a.m. to noon.

Shredded items may include old papers, bills, receipts, bank statements, medical records, checks, and tax forms.

Residents are asked to bring items in a box.

No appointment necessary. Cost per box is $10.

Money collected will be used by the Lions Club for senior citizens, student scholarships and other local projects.

For more information, call Doug Millan 203-438-5104.

