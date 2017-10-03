Ridgefield now 7-0 after sweeping McMahon

Domination. No other word better encapsulates the Ridgefield High girls volleyball team so far this season.

Through seven matches, the Tigers are not only unbeaten but also have not lost a single set. The latest rout came Monday evening, as host Ridgefield swept Brien McMahon, 3-0, winning by scores of 25-22, 25-20, and 25-12.

Brien McMahon entered with seven wins in nine matches but was no match for Ridgefield. Like a well-oiled machine, the Tigers were lethally efficient, using seamless passing and setting before outside hitters Caroline Curnal and Mackenzie Wanicka delivered ferocious spikes.

Senior setter Lauren Thrasher finished with 23 assists to go along with a kill, a dig, and a block. Her deft touches aided Curnal (five) and Wanicka (seven), who combined for 12 kills. Another standout was middle hitter Alicia Hill, who contributed seven kills and four blocks.

In the opening set the teams traded points until Ridgefield made a nice run to take a substantial lead. But the Senators rallied to close within 23-22 before a block from Ava Fazio and a service ace by Curnal ended McMahon’s comeback.

The Tigers maintained a comfortable lead throughout the second set, which ended on an ace by Curnal.

Six straight service points from senior libero Taylor Brand staked Ridgefield to a 6-0 lead in the third set. The Tigers continued to impress from there, going ahead 14-5 on Curnal’s kill and then finishing off McMahon.

“We’re almost halfway through the regular season now, and it’s just nice to see us staying together as a team,” said Curnal. “It feels great to come out with a win against Brien McMahon because they have a great volleyball program.

“We still have a lot of things we need to improve on going forward these next couple of weeks,” added Curnal. “But with such a hard-working and dedicated group of girls we will get the work in during practice.”