‘Stuff a Bus’ event to benefit Puerto Rico

First Student bus company will host a ‘Stuff a Bus’ donation drive to benefit Puerto Rico in the parking lot of East Ridge Middle School Saturday, Oct. 7 between 9 a.m. and 2 p.m.

Residents should bring the following items: water, cleaning supplies, socks, shampoo, diapers, hand wipes, hand sanitizer, hygiene wipes, body wash, towels, clothing (new), non-perishable food items, and trash bags.

First Student said they would cover all costs of shipping the donations to Puerto Rico to benefit victims of Hurricane Maria.