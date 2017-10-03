The Ridgefield Press

‘Stuff a Bus’ event to benefit Puerto Rico

By Peter Yankowski on October 3, 2017 in Business, Community, Happenings, Lead News, News, People, Schools · 0 Comments

First Student bus company will host a ‘Stuff a Bus’ donation drive to benefit Puerto Rico in the parking lot of East Ridge Middle School Saturday, Oct. 7 between 9 a.m. and 2 p.m.

Residents should bring the following items: water, cleaning supplies, socks, shampoo, diapers, hand wipes, hand sanitizer, hygiene wipes, body wash, towels, clothing (new), non-perishable food items, and trash bags.

First Student said they would cover all costs of shipping the donations to Puerto Rico to benefit victims of Hurricane Maria.

