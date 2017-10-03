Candlelight Shoppe collects bras for breast cancer awareness

The Candlelight Shoppe is collecting — and displaying — gently used bras for National Breast Cancer Awareness Month.

The collections will be donated to several women’s shelters in the area at the end of the month.

Residents interested in donating may bring in bras that will be displayed on the store’s pink fence. Private donations will also be accepted.

“We’ll take as many as we can get, but our real goal is to have the whole window display filled,” said Mary Krebs, who is running the store while owner Pam Fitzgerald is gone the next two weeks.

“We don’t want to see the grass,” said Krebs, regarding the fake greenery that sits under the pink bench.

Fitzgerald got the idea of displaying bras on a pink fence from customer Heather Butchen, who got the idea while vacationing to New Zealand over the summer.

“She took a picture of it while she was over there, and then we just ran with it,” Krebs said.

The display will be up through Tuesday, Oct. 31.

The store is open from 10:30 to 5:30 p.m. daily and is located at 407 Main Street.

For more information about donations, call 203-438-2333.