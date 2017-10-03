The Ridgefield Press

Obituary: Anita C. Baron, 99, of Ridgefield

By The Ridgefield Press on October 3, 2017 in Obituaries · 0 Comments

Anita C. Baron

Anita C. Baron

Anita C. Baron, 99, of Ridgefield, passed away on Sunday, October 1, 2017 of natural causes. She was the loving wife of the late Cass Baron.

Mrs. Baron was born on March 25, 1918 in Brooklyn, N.Y., a daughter of the late Thomas and Lena (Varrone) Percuoco and sister to Edward Percuoco.

A retired Executive Administrative Assistant for Bonwit Teller & Co., Best & Co. and the Olin Corporation, Mrs. Baron was a resident of Ridgefield for the past 20 years.

Mrs. Baron is survived by her nieces, Anita Morris and her husband, Brad and Carol Clough and her husband, Cameron, her stepdaughter, Gail Wiser, and their children.

Friends will be received on Wednesday, October 4, 2017 from 5:00 to 8:00 p.m., at Kane Funeral Home, 25 Catoonah Street, Ridgefield. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated on Thursday, October 5, 2017 at 11:00 a.m., at St. Elizabeth Seton Church, 520 Ridgebury Road, Ridgefield.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions can be made to Regional Hospice and Homecare, 30 Milestone Road, Danbury, CT 06810.

No related posts.

Tags:

Previous Post Health Wellness & Sports Expo returns to Chelsea Piers Next Post Prospector Theater to host second annual Chili Bowl Oct. 15
About author
The Ridgefield Press

The Ridgefield Press


By participating in the comments section of this site you are agreeing to our Privacy Policy and User Agreement

The Ridgefield Press

© HAN Network. All rights reserved. The Ridgefield Press, 16 Bailey Avenue, Ridgefield, CT 06877

Designed by WPSHOWER

Powered by WordPress