Prospector Theater to host second annual Chili Bowl Oct. 15

October 3, 2017

The Prospector Theater will host the second annual Prospector Chili Bowl Sunday, Oct. 15, from noon to 4 p.m.

The Chili Bowl requires contestants to prepare at least two gallons of chili, as well as provide their own means of keeping it warm. In turn, the Prospector will provide a table, power source, and space to serve the chili.

Interested in entering the free competition? Email Peter Fee at [email protected]

The general public is also invited to participate in this chili extravaganza. Tickets are $20 for adults and $10 for children and come with unlimited chili. 

For more information about the Prospector Theater, visit www.prospectortheater.org

