Free, low-cost mammography screenings

October 3, 2017

The St. Vincent’s Breast Health Center will offer free and low-cost digital mammography screenings through its mobile mammography coach for women age 40 and older:

No prescription is needed, but appointments are required. Walk-ins also welcome. For those who have insurance, bring your card and a photo ID at time of visit.

To schedule an appointment, call the St. Vincent’s Breast Health Center at 203-576-5500. The mobile mammography program is made possible through St. Vincent’s SWIM Across the Sound.

