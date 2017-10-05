All in the family: Son joins father’s eye care practice

Dr. William T. Doty is pleased to announce his son, Dr. Patrick M. Doty, will be joining him at his optometric practice just “south of the fountain” on Main Street. Both Dr. Dotys are proud to carry on the tradition of optometric service begun by the family matriarch, Anne H. Doty.

Born and raised in Ridgefield, Dr. Patrick graduated from Ridgefield High School in 2010. He attended Nova Southeastern University in Fort Lauderdale, Florida, as an honor student in an intensive pre-doctoral optometric program. He also served with distinction in several elected positions in the school’s medical and optometric societies.

Dr. Patrick received his Doctorate in Optometry with honors from SUNY College of Optometry in New York City. He was awarded the distinction of Dean’s List for academic excellence in clinical proficiency. Dr. Patrick founded the Connecticut Student Association of Optometrists in his first year at the school. This group worked to increase access to eye care and education across Connecticut. At graduation, Dr. Patrick was recognized for his charitable work with the Morton L. Kimmelman Memorial Award for Student Leadership in Organized Optometry.

“I spoke with Dr. William T. Doty, and he is very excited to have his son in practice with him,” said Dr. Jerome Sherman, professor of ocular disease, who has served as both Chief of Advanced Care and Director of Professional Services at SUNY College of Optometry. “He is looking forward to traveling the world.”

Dr. Patrick specializes in pediatric, adult, and prosthetic contact lens fitting, the treatment and management of ocular disease, and vision therapy for binocular orthoptics and amblyopia. Dr. Patrick is looking forward to mentoring future doctors and continuing to work for the people of Connecticut through this association. The office is located at 85 Main Street, Ridgefield.