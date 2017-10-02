The Ridgefield Press

Marconi reports Ballard Park vandalism to cops

Two trash cans knocked over, first selectman asks vandals to turn themselves in

By Peter Yankowski on October 2, 2017 in Community, Happenings, Lead News, News, Town Government · 0 Comments

A knocked over trash can at the north entrance of Ballard Park that was discovered Sunday afternoon.

A report of vandalism at Ballard Park over the weekend is being investigated by the Ridgefield Police Department.

First Selectman Rudy Marconi said he personally made a call to police Monday, Oct. 2, after receiving complaints from several residents about two steel trash cans that were turned over.

Marconi confirmed that one trash can was knocked into a bush over at the park’s north entrance, with debris being tossed all over the concrete. Another trash can was pushed into the park onto the grass.

The Press received several photos of trash strewn around the park’s north entrance, near the CVS shopping center, on Main Street.

The photos were taken Sunday, Oct. 1, around 1 p.m.

The vandalism was more than just trash though.

Another photo showed a pile of white powder scattered over the sidewalk.

“The perpetrators could have been picked up on some cameras,” Marconi said. “It would be best if they come forward now, as opposed to waiting for an arrest.”

The Ridgefield Police Department did not respond with comment on the investigation.

It is the fourth time in 11 months that have police have investigated vandalism in the park.

A pile of white powder scattered over the sidewalk in Ballard Park.

The second trash can that was knocked down and pushed into the grassy area of Ballard Park.

Related posts:

  1. Ballard Park graffiti: Cops silent, selectmen consider cameras
  2. Selectmen talk surveillance in Ballard Park
  3. Ridgefield police: Anti-Semitic graffiti, racist statements found on Ballard Park stage
  4. Hiring freeze: Four town jobs will go unfilled

Tags: , , ,

Previous Post Food: Sharing recipes and memories in keepsake cookbook Next Post ROAR's Furry Scurry Dog Festival returns Oct. 29 at rec center
About author
Peter Yankowski

Peter Yankowski


By participating in the comments section of this site you are agreeing to our Privacy Policy and User Agreement

The Ridgefield Press

© HAN Network. All rights reserved. The Ridgefield Press, 16 Bailey Avenue, Ridgefield, CT 06877

Designed by WPSHOWER

Powered by WordPress