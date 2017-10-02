ROAR’s Furry Scurry Dog Festival returns Oct. 29 at rec center

The Ridgefield Operation for Animal Rescue (ROAR) will host a fund-raiser event at the Ridgefield Rec Center field Sunday, Oct. 29.

The event will include both the annual ROAR/Blue Buffalo Furry Scurry Dog Festival from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. and the “Very Scary Furry Scurry” two-mile walk/run that begins at 10 a.m.

There will also be the annual Kids’ Ding Dong Dash at 10 a.m.

The festival portion will be a kid and dog friendly festival — full of games and activities, food trucks, live music, and tons of vendors.

Attendees are recommended to be dressed in the Halloween spirit -— ghostly ghouls may have prizes for those best dressed!

The ROAR/Blue Buffalo Furry Scurry Festival is being held to raise money in support of ROAR. ROAR is a local animal shelter that was founded in 2000 committed to enhancing the bond between people and pets through education and community outreach and has placed almost 4,500 neglected and unwanted cats and dogs in caring homes throughout Ridgefield and surrounding towns.

The rec center is located at 195 Danbury Road.

For more information and pre-registration for both the run/walk and entrance to the festival please visit: runsignup.com/furryscurry