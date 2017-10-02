The Ridgefield Press

Scarecrow contest turns five at Fall in Love with Ridgefield next weekend

By The Ridgefield Press on October 2, 2017 in Business, Community, Happenings, News, People · 0 Comments

The Keeler Tavern Museum and History Center will host its fifth annual scarecrow contest during the annual Fall in Love with Ridgefield festival next weekend.

Residents are invited to make a scarecrow that will be displayed downtown from Friday, Oct. 13, through Tuesday, Oct. 31. Friends and families will be voting on their favorites throughout the month. The winner will be announced Nov. 1.  

The museum will host a scarecrow decorating workshop at its garden house Wednesday, Oct. 11, from 1 to 3 p.m. Residents are asked to bring their own materials and supplies. The Keeler Tavern will provide the frame stuffing.

For more information, contact the museum at 203-438-5485.

No related posts.

Tags: , ,

Previous Post Gold Card: Town updates senior discounts Next Post Pilates Barre to host re-opening ceremony at new location Thursday
About author
The Ridgefield Press

The Ridgefield Press


By participating in the comments section of this site you are agreeing to our Privacy Policy and User Agreement

The Ridgefield Press

© HAN Network. All rights reserved. The Ridgefield Press, 16 Bailey Avenue, Ridgefield, CT 06877

Designed by WPSHOWER

Powered by WordPress