Obituary: Evelyn (Horowitz) Hogan, 74, of Ridgefield

Evelyn (Horowitz) Hogan, 74, longtime resident of Ridgefield, died peacefully Friday, September 29 at Glen Hill Center in Danbury, CT after a lengthy illness.

Evelyn was formerly a member of the Ridgefield Board of Education and Director of Social Services for the Town. In 1982, she was named the Town’s Outstanding Citizen by the Ridgefield Jaycees.

Evelyn is survived by her husband, Joseph, also of Ridgefield, as well as her sons and daughters-in-law, Howard and Karen Hogan of Arlington, Virginia, and Matthew and Anna Hogan of Sausalito, California, as well as her grandchildren, Emma, Abigail, and Sam Hogan. Her fourth grandchild is expected to be born in October.

Evelyn was born in the city of New York on May 28, 1943 to Harry and Molly Horowitz, and was raised in Yonkers, New York with her sisters, Bernice (Horowitz) Spreckman, former Westchester County legislator and Yonkers councilwoman and Annette (Horowitz) Kanter. She attended Yonkers public schools and Lincoln High School, as well as two years at the University of Bridgeport, and she graduated from New York University in 1965.

She met her husband, Joseph, when they were both employed by the Westchester County Department of Social Services. The couple was married September 2, 1967, and recently celebrated their 50th wedding anniversary.

The family moved to Ridgefield in 1972, where Evelyn quickly became active in the local volunteer scene, through the Ridgefield Public Schools, the Eight Lakes Community Association, and other charitable groups. After a stint as the volunteer coordinator for the Ridgefield Public Schools, Evelyn was elected to Board of Education in her own right, where she continued to work toward the improvement of Ridgefield’s educational system. She was appointed as Director of Social Services first by First Selectman Liz Leonard and then by First Selectman Sue Manning.

After her sons graduated from the Ridgefield Public Schools, Evelyn returned to Westchester County government, first in the Department of Mental Health, and then the Department of Social Services, until her retirement in 2010.

Evelyn was described as a loving mother, grandmother, wife, sister, and aunt to numerous nieces and nephews. She was a passionate advocate for her family and for the causes in which she believed. Among other things, she was known for wearing flamboyant costumes to official functions and injecting her unique love for life into everything she touched.

Funeral services and celebration of life will be held at Kane Funeral Home, 25 Catoonah Street, Ridgefield, CT on Tuesday, October 3, 2017 at 1 p.m. with Rabbi Jon Haddon officiating. Interment will take place at The Cedar Park Cemetery, Sanctuary of Abraham and Sarah, 735 Forest Avenue Paramus, N.J.

The family will receive friends in the Kane Funeral Home, 25 Catoonah St., Ridgefield on Tuesday from 12 noon until the time of service.

In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in her name to the Lupus Foundation of America, Inc., 2121 K Street NW, Suite 200, Washington, DC 20037 (202-349-1155) at http://support.lupus.org/site/TR/Tributes/General?px=2165735&pg=personal&fr_id=1140; or The Ridgefield Visiting Nurse Association, 27 Governor Street, Ridgefield, CT 06877 (203-438-5555) at http://ridgefieldvna.org/give-to-rvna/tribute-gift/.