Letter: Thank you, Village Tavern

By The Ridgefield Press on October 1, 2017 in Business, Columns · 0 Comments

On Monday, September 18th, Bruno DiFabio, owner of the Village Tavern, donated $5,772 to the Women’s Center, which was 100% of their sales from the entire day!! Thank you to everyone who dined there that day, the wonderful staff who graciously greeted everyone and to Germano, the award-winning chef who prepared all the wonderful food.  

The Women’s Center provides crisis intervention and support services with regard to domestic violence, sexual assault and other major life transitions. They offer free and confidential services 24 hours a day, 7 days a week, 365 days a year. This incredibly generous donation by the Village Tavern will help to support those services. 

Thank you, Village Tavern!

Kathy Graham

Main Street, Sept. 25

