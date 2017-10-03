Letter: Thanks to those who made Art Walk 2017 a success

Ridgefield Guild of Artists extends sincerest thanks to the following people who made Art Walk 2017 a tremendous success, not only for the Guild, but for our town and our community.

Thank you to: our generous Art Walk Sponsors — Ridgefield Apartments, Fairfield County Bank, Sturges Brothers, Ridgefield Bicycle Company, Candlelight Shoppe, Books on the Common, Olley Court, William Pitt Sotheby’s and Rockwell Art And Framing; all participating 56 merchants and restaurants who opened up their venues and allowed artists and patrons to stroll through and enjoy the artwork; all 67 participating artists and the multitude of volunteers who made this event happen; Kristin Healy for her brochure/map design and Mara Freeman for the cover and poster design; RMAC for providing live entertainment; Rudy Marconi and Steve Zemo for their continued support of promoting the arts in Ridgefield; Guild Board Members, staff and volunteers Hillary Aranow, Karen Beck, Barbara Dobbin, Cindi Mullins, Chris Perry, Tina Sturges and Patty Short for the behind-the-scenes help; the Ridgefield Arts Council, CT Office of the Arts and the Anne S. Richardson Fund; Ridgefield Magazine and The Ridgefield Press for spreading the word about the event with their reach; Board Members Mary Pat Devine for her prose and Mary Harold for taking photographs at the event.

Thank you to the community for coming out and supporting Art Walk. Supporting this event gave 67 artists the opportunity to show their work around town and allowed the Guild to fulfill our mission of providing art opportunities for artists and promoting the arts in Ridgefield.

To date, artists have sold close to 40 pieces of art. A portion of the proceeds benefit Ridgefield Guild of Artists’ programming. The Guild is a 501c3 non-profit organization.

We look forward to Art Walk 2018. See you all next summer!

Pam Stoddart

Art Walk Chair

Executive Director, Ridgefield Guild of Artists