Ted Librizzi to be honored Oct. 14

As a 1974 graduate of Ridgefield High School, Ted Librizzi went on to use his high school athletic/academic record to obtain a four-year football scholarship to Ohio University. Not only did he excel athletically and academically at Ohio University, he went on to get his Doctorate of Dental Surgery from Ohio State University.

Librizzi moved with his parents, Frank and Bernadette, to Ridgefield early in his life so that he was able to play on Ridgefield teams for Little League, Babe Ruth Baseball, Townies Basketball and Red Raider’s Football. He was well-prepared to take key roles on the high school football and track teams.

Earning his letter in football for three years, Librizzi went on to serve as the captain of the 1973 Ridgefield High School football team and earned three special honors; honorable mention All-State, All-FCIAC Eastern Division, and Danbury All-Area Team. He was also a three-year letter athlete in shot put.

After obtaining his football scholarship, Librizzi continued to pile on the awards. As a starting right defensive tackle for three years on the Ohio University varsity team, Librizzi was named — all three year — to the Mid-American Conference All-Academic Team. In 1977, he was a Second-Team All-American player in Division I.

Education, along with athletics, has always been a priority with Librizzi, who got his first degree in zoology. In 1982, he received a doctorate in dentistry, and, finally, in 1984, a post graduate Orthodontic Certification from Tufts School of Dental Medicine.

He married Linda Kappes in 1980. Librizzi has five children and is a senior partner in Associates in Orthodontics in four areas in Vermont: Essex, South Burlington, Middlebury, and Newport.

The Ridgefield Old Timer’s Association will proudly recognize Librizzi for his athletic and academic stature during its 2017 ceremony Saturday, Oct. 14, at St. Mary’s Hall in Ridgefield at 6 p.m.

He will be honored along with seven other Ridgefielder’s who have proven to be exceptional in the field of education, service to the community and athletic/scholastic endeavors.

