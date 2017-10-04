The Ridgefield Press

Library book sale returns weekends of Oct. 13-15, Oct. 20-22

By The Ridgefield Press on October 4, 2017

The semi-annual book sale sponsored by the Friends of the Ridgefield Library will take place in October at the library on Main Street.

Children’s books will be available on Friday, Oct. 13, from 10 to 8, Saturday, Oct. 14, from 9 to 5 and Sunday, Oct. 15, from 10 to 5.

The general sale will be Friday, Oct. 20, 10 a.m. to 8 p.m., Saturday, Oct. 21, 9 a.m. to 6 p.m., Sunday, Oct. 22, 10 a.m. to 5 p.m., and Monday, Oct. 23, 10 a.m. to 6 p.m.

On Sunday, books (except children’s books) will be half-price; on Monday, bring your own grocery bag and fill it for $5.

On both Fridays, there is an entry fee of $10 from 10 a.m. to noon. Members of the Friends group get in free.

