RSO guest conductor to speak at library

October 4, 2017

Yuga Cohler

Ridgefield Symphony Orchestra guest conductor Maestro Yuga Cohler will be at the Ridgefield Library on Friday, Oct. 6, at 1 p.m. to discuss Post-Romantic Classical Compositions — Why Should This Concert Exist?

Maestro Cohler will give a talk and play selections from the works to be performed in the RSO’s upcoming Oct. 7 concert, which features Frucht’s Dawn, Elgar’s Concerto for Cello and Rimsky-Korsakov’s Scheherazade. Maestro Cohler will narrate the journey and answer any questions from the audience. The program is co-sponsored with the library and the RSO.

To register visit ridgefieldlibrary.org or call 203-438-2282.

