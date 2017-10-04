RSO guest conductor to speak at library

Ridgefield Symphony Orchestra guest conductor Maestro Yuga Cohler will be at the Ridgefield Library on Friday, Oct. 6, at 1 p.m. to discuss Post-Romantic Classical Compositions — Why Should This Concert Exist?

Maestro Cohler will give a talk and play selections from the works to be performed in the RSO’s upcoming Oct. 7 concert, which features Frucht’s Dawn, Elgar’s Concerto for Cello and Rimsky-Korsakov’s Scheherazade. Maestro Cohler will narrate the journey and answer any questions from the audience. The program is co-sponsored with the library and the RSO.

To register visit ridgefieldlibrary.org or call 203-438-2282.