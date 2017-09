The Ridgefield Woman’s Club will hold an open house meeting on Thursday, Oct. 5, at 7 p.m. at Ballard Green.

The club sponsors a juried craft fair in November with proceeds going to Ridgefield Parks & Recreation, RVNA, Ridgefield High School and other local groups.

For more information call Regina Shula, membership chairman, at 203-667-4152, email [email protected] or rwc-ct.com