Powerful Tools for Caregivers class at RVNA Thursdays this fall

RVNA’s Powerful Tools for Caregivers program is a six-week course with sessions on self-care topics: creating a weekly action plan for self-care; identifying and reducing personal stress; communicating feelings, needs and concerns; communicating in challenging situations; learning from emotions and mastering caregiving decisions.  

Classes meet on Thursday afternoons at RVNA, from 1:30 to 4 p.m., Oct. 19 to Nov. 30 (no class on Thanksgiving.) Participants attend all six meetings. Attendance is free and pre-registration is required. To register call RVNA at 203-438-5555 or email [email protected]

