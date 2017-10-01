Blake Hulnick, Ann Shikany wed

Blake Hulnick, son of Donald and Nancy Moore Hulnick of Ridgefield and Pernel Berkeley of Danbury, was married to to Ann Shikany of Cincinnati, Ohio, on Sept. 9, at the Brooklyn (N.Y.) Botanic Garden. The groom’s uncle, Xander Berkeley, officiated.

The groom is a 2005 graduate of Ridgefield High School. He graduated magna cum laude and Phi Beta Kappa from Hamilton College in Clinton, N.Y., in 2009. Following college he worked for three years as a legislative aide for California Congresswoman Anna G. Eshoo in Washington, DC. He then attended Georgetown University Law Center, receiving a JD in 2015, magna cum laude and Order of the Coif. He also served as an editor of the law review. He spent one year as an associate at the New York City law firm Simpson Thacher & Bartlett LLP, and one year as a law clerk to Judge Susan P. Graber of the U.S. Court of Appeals for the Ninth Circuit in Portland, Ore. Following the wedding he will join the Washington, D.C., law firm of Covington & Burling LLP.

The groom’s father, Donald Hulnick, is a radiologist with Danbury Radiological Associates, and his wife Nancy Moore Hulnick is an artist and recently retired editor with Yale University Press. The groom’s mother, Pernel Berkeley, is an artist.

The bride is the daughter of Alfred and Carol Shikany of Cincinnati, Ohio. She graduated from Kenyon College in Gambier, Ohio, in 2008. She went on to hold various policy positions in Washington, D.C., including at the U.S. Department of Energy’s loan programs office. She received an MA from Johns Hopkins University’s School of Advanced International Studies in 2014. From 2014 through 2016, she served as a political appointee in the U.S. Department of Transportation, and from 2016 until this summer she worked in the Portland, Ore., Bureau of Transportation.

The bride’s father, Alfred A. Shikany, recently retired from GE, where he worked as an aerospace engineer in Cincinnati. The bride’s mother, Carol Shikany, is an artist and architect.

The couple met at a mutual friend’s house party in Washington, D.C., in 2011.