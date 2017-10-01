League of Women Voters to host forum at library Tuesday

Candidates for the two boards which have most direct say over schools and taxes will face off in a live forum next week.

Candidates for Board of Education and Board of Finance will outline positions and answer questions at a League of Women Voters’ forum Tuesday, Oct. 3, starting at 7 p.m. in the Ridgefield Library. There’ll be separate events for each board, and the public can submit questions to the League up to 10 minutes before the start. It’s all free.

Other contested races in November’s election will be for Planning and Zoning Commission, Police Commission, Zoning Board of Appeals and Board of Assessment Appeals.