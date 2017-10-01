Looking Back: Strangers, oh my! Leo steps down

Beware of strangers — then as now.

“Following reports of close calls in Monroe, Redding and Westport, Ridgefield’s police and school authorities are urging parents and students to take precautions against attention from strangers,” The Press reported 25 years ago, Oct. 1, 1992. Reports of strangers trying to lure or pull girls into cars had been made by a 12-year-old Monroe girl, a 13-year-old in Westport, and a fourth-grader from Redding.

The Mobil Station on Danbury Road planned an expansion with a larger canopy, more pumps, and a car wash.

Raising money for hunger relief, 165 people logged 10 kilometers in a “CROP walk” around Jesse Lee Church.

State school aid was an issue in Republican Herb Camp’s campaign to unseat Democratic State Rep. Barbara Ireland. Camp’s ad said Ridgefield received $280,330 in school aid, while Bethel got $7,675,000, and New Milford $8,993,000. A chart showed vast disparities in per-pupil expenditures. “Bridgeport, Hartford and New Haven may need more money than Ridgefield, but does Bethel need 29 times as much … New Milford 32 times as much?”

A photo showed Rivka and Tal Golomb leading a neighborhood parade at “the annual Dawn Lane/Hulda Lane/Haviland Road Labor Day Get Together.”

The RHS girls soccer team beat Wilton 3-2 behind two goals from Genna Teranova and one by Suzie Amatuzzi.

50 years ago

Industry! But where?

“Five areas for possible use as research, administrative and industrial zones in Ridgefield were described at the Planning and Zoning Commission meeting,” the Sept. 28, 1967 Press reported.

Another article reported that the commission had “voted to call a public hearing on the repeal of Section 13 of the zoning regulations, the industrial floating zone…”

First Selectman Leo Carroll was stepping down after 10 years in office. The election — scheduled for Monday, Oct. 2 — had J. Mortimer Woodcock and Otto Jespersen battling for first selectman, and Fred Montanari and Louis Fossi for Board of Selectmen. (Back then, the loser of the first selectman race became the third candidate for two board seats.)

“The Danbury Fair, which will open for its 98th year on Saturday, Sept. 30, features a variety of free attractions including fruit, vegetable and grain exhibits under the Big Top … At Cinderella-land, visitors meet ‘Prince Charming’ and ‘Cinderella’ in person, the six-horse pumpkin coach and the prince’s white charger.”

Dog trainer Deedee Beck had signed on with Animal Talent Scouts Inc. of New York “to train animals to appear in TV commercials.”

The RHS Tigers “ran over, under, around and through the Warriors of Wilton,” 27-6, led by 165-pound halfback Kevin Rowe’s two touchdowns.