Wilton swims past Ridgefield, 103-83

In a meeting of unbeaten rivals, the Wilton High girls swim team defeated host Ridgefield, 103-83, on Friday afternoon at the Barlow Mountain pool.

The Warriors are now 5-0, while Ridgefield dropped to 3-1.

The win avenged last year’s dual meet, when the Tigers downed Wilton on their way to a first-ever FCIAC title.

Anna Turner was a double winner for Ridgefield (200 freestyle, 500 freestyle), while Julia Weiner finished first in the 100 backstroke.

Ridgefield got off to a strong start with a 1-3 finish in the 200 medley relay and a 1-2-3 finish in the 200 freestyle (Turner, Stephanie Bishop and Rylie Giles) to take an early 23-7 lead.

Wilton answered with 1-2-3 finishes in both the 200 individual medley and 50 freestyle to go ahead, 32-30.

That was followed by a sweep of the top three spots in the diving, a 1-2 finish in the 100 butterfly, and a 1-3 finish in the 100 freestyle to give the Warriors a commanding 66-44 lead after seven events.

Wilton was led by double winner Ellen Holmquist, who was first in both the 200-meter individual medley and 100-meter breaststroke.

200 medley relay — 1. Ridgefield (Emily Fox, Elizabeth Schroppe, Sara Hunt, Rachel Blieden), 2:04.57; 2. Wilton (Morgan Dill, Liela Hastings, Emma Babashak, Avery Rowland), 2:09.89; 3. Ridgefield (Julia Weiner, Janna Cohard, Elissa Clancy, Micaela O’Malley), 2:15.13; 4. Wilton (Brooke Kelly, Liz Breslin, Maddie Pennino, Lara Burke), 2:21.17; 5. Ridgefield (Annette Meyers, Hanna Sotolongo, Jenna Budicini, Maggie Rush), 2:26.78; 6. Wilton (Pauline Hendricks, Eleanor Winrow, Isabella Fischetti, Caitlin Sullivan), 2:29.6;

200 freestyle — 1. Anna Turner (R) 2:08.71, 2. Stephanie Bishop (R) 2:14.51, 3. Rylie Giles (R) 2:15.84, 4. Emily Walden (W) 2:17.39, 5. Arisa Cowe (W) 2:18.22, 6. Julianna Hune (W) 2:21.52;

200 IM — 1. Ellen Holmquist (W) 2:17.39, 2. Olivia Crisafulli (W) 2:21.52, 3. Liela Hastings (W) 2:31.76, 4. Julia Weiner (R) 2:35.96, 5. Jenna Budicini (R) 2:37.1, 6. Annette Meyers (R) 2:54.0;

50 freestyle — 1. Taylor Loud (W) 27.46, 2. Katie Stevenson (W) 27.72, 3. Morgan Dill (W) 28.28, 4. Jenna Leonard (R) 28.34, 5. Hannah Snyder (R) 28.43, 6. Maggie Rush (R) 30.26;

Diving — 1. Marra Woodring (W) 204.55, 2. Amy Malburg (W) 168.65, 3. Suzy Malburg (W) 165.65, 4. Andrea Murphy (R) 130.85, 5. Maggie Pell (R) 118.35;

100 butterfly — 1. Emma Babashak (W) 1:06.97, 2. Arisa Cowe (W) 1:08.28, 3. Elissa Clancy (R) 1:08.71, 4. Emily Walden (W) 1:10.94, 5. Jenna Budicini (R) 1:12.84, 6. Sara Hunt (R) 1:17.65;

100 freestyle — 1. Katie Stevenson (W) 1:00.33, 2. Micaela O’Malley (R) 1:00.59, 3. Taylor Loud (W) 1:00.73, 4. Stephanie Bishop (R) 1:01.34, 5. Hannah Snyder (R) 1:02.34, 6. Avery Rowland (W) 1:03.78;

500 freestyle — 1. Anna Turner (R) 4:36.6, 2. Emma Babashak (W) 4:40.34, 3. Rylie Giles (R) 4:49.5, 4. Anais Wentzel (W) 4:54.39, 5. Julianna Hume (W) 5:02.08, 6. Molly Gels (R) 5:46.99;

200 freestyle relay — 1. Ridgefield (Jenna Leonard, Hannah Synder, Stephanie Bishop, Anna Turner), 1:52.26; 2. Wilton (Morgan Dill, Ellen Holmquist, Katie Stevenson, Taylor Loud), 1:52.51; 3. Wilton (Avery Rowland, Arisa Cowe, Lara Burke, Emily Walden), 1:59.83; 4. Ridgefield (Maggie Rush, Kasey McGerald, Juliette Castagna, Rylie Giles), 2:00.1, 5. Ridgefield (Catalina Carmona, Stephanie Zacharakos Gillian Retter, McKenna Reid), 2:06.0; 6. Wilton (Pauline Hendricks, Julia Morneau, Eleanor Winrow, Amanda Hefferman), 2:15.44;

100 backstroke — 1. Julia Weiner (R) 1:08.64, 2. Micaela O’Malley (R) 1:09.12, 3. Morgan Dill (W) 1:12.63, 4. Brooke Kelly (W) 1:13.02, 5. Olivia Crisafulli (W) 1:14.34, 6. Annette Meyers (R) 1:16.8;

100 breaststroke — 1. Ellen Holmquist (W) 1:16.3, 2. Jenna Leonard (R) 1:17.23, 3. Hanna Sotolongo (R) 1:19.54, 4. Liela Hastings (W) 1:19.59, 5. Elissa Clancy (R) 1:20.09, 6. Avery Rowland (W) 1:24.74;

400 freestyle relay — 1. Wilton (Katie Stevenson, Emma Babashak, Ellen Holmquist, Taylor Loud), 4:02.24; 2. Ridgefield (Anna Turner, Stephanie Bishop, Micaela O’Malley, Hannah Snyder), 4:05.21; 3. Wilton (Arisa Cowe, Emily Walden, Olivia Crisafulli, Brooke Kelly), 4:18.81; 4. Ridgefield (Rylie Giles, Maggie Rush, Julia Weiner, Jenna Budice), 4:25.22; 5. Wilton (Hayden Roy, Chloe Hornby, Lara Burke, Anais Wentzel), 4:41.12; 6. Ridgefield (Devansi Sinha, Elizabeth Schroppe, Emily Fox, Gillian Retter), 4:58.73.