The Ridgefield Press

Wilton swims past Ridgefield, 103-83

By The Ridgefield Press on September 30, 2017 in FCIAC, High School Sports, Sports · 0 Comments

In a meeting of unbeaten rivals, the Wilton High girls swim team defeated host Ridgefield, 103-83, on Friday afternoon at the Barlow Mountain pool.

The Warriors are now 5-0, while Ridgefield dropped to 3-1.

The win avenged last year’s dual meet, when the Tigers downed Wilton on their way to a first-ever FCIAC title.

Anna Turner was a double winner for Ridgefield (200 freestyle, 500 freestyle), while Julia Weiner finished first in the 100 backstroke.

Ridgefield got off to a strong start with a 1-3 finish in the 200 medley relay and a 1-2-3 finish in the 200 freestyle (Turner, Stephanie Bishop and Rylie Giles) to take an early 23-7 lead.

Wilton answered with 1-2-3 finishes in both the 200 individual medley and 50 freestyle to go ahead, 32-30.

That was followed by a sweep of the top three spots in the diving, a 1-2 finish in the 100 butterfly, and a 1-3 finish in the 100 freestyle to give the Warriors a commanding 66-44 lead after seven events.

Wilton was led by double winner Ellen Holmquist, who was first in both the 200-meter individual medley and 100-meter breaststroke.

200 medley relay — 1. Ridgefield (Emily Fox, Elizabeth Schroppe, Sara Hunt, Rachel Blieden), 2:04.57; 2. Wilton (Morgan Dill, Liela Hastings, Emma Babashak, Avery Rowland), 2:09.89; 3. Ridgefield (Julia Weiner, Janna Cohard, Elissa Clancy, Micaela O’Malley), 2:15.13; 4. Wilton (Brooke Kelly, Liz Breslin, Maddie Pennino, Lara Burke), 2:21.17; 5. Ridgefield (Annette Meyers, Hanna Sotolongo, Jenna Budicini, Maggie Rush), 2:26.78; 6. Wilton (Pauline Hendricks, Eleanor Winrow, Isabella Fischetti, Caitlin Sullivan), 2:29.6;

200 freestyle — 1. Anna Turner (R) 2:08.71, 2. Stephanie Bishop (R) 2:14.51, 3. Rylie Giles (R) 2:15.84, 4. Emily Walden (W) 2:17.39, 5. Arisa Cowe (W) 2:18.22, 6. Julianna Hune (W) 2:21.52;

200 IM — 1. Ellen Holmquist (W) 2:17.39, 2. Olivia Crisafulli (W) 2:21.52, 3. Liela Hastings (W) 2:31.76, 4. Julia Weiner (R) 2:35.96, 5. Jenna Budicini (R) 2:37.1, 6. Annette Meyers (R) 2:54.0;

50 freestyle — 1. Taylor Loud (W) 27.46, 2. Katie Stevenson (W) 27.72, 3. Morgan Dill (W) 28.28, 4. Jenna Leonard (R) 28.34, 5. Hannah Snyder (R) 28.43, 6. Maggie Rush (R) 30.26;

Diving — 1. Marra Woodring (W) 204.55, 2. Amy Malburg (W) 168.65, 3. Suzy Malburg (W) 165.65, 4. Andrea Murphy (R) 130.85, 5. Maggie Pell (R) 118.35;

100 butterfly — 1. Emma Babashak (W) 1:06.97, 2. Arisa Cowe (W) 1:08.28, 3. Elissa Clancy (R) 1:08.71, 4. Emily Walden (W) 1:10.94, 5. Jenna Budicini (R) 1:12.84, 6. Sara Hunt (R) 1:17.65;

100 freestyle — 1. Katie Stevenson (W) 1:00.33, 2. Micaela O’Malley (R) 1:00.59, 3. Taylor Loud (W) 1:00.73, 4. Stephanie Bishop (R) 1:01.34, 5. Hannah Snyder (R) 1:02.34, 6. Avery Rowland (W) 1:03.78;

500 freestyle — 1. Anna Turner (R) 4:36.6, 2. Emma Babashak (W) 4:40.34, 3. Rylie Giles (R) 4:49.5, 4. Anais Wentzel (W) 4:54.39, 5. Julianna Hume (W) 5:02.08, 6. Molly Gels (R) 5:46.99;

200 freestyle relay — 1. Ridgefield (Jenna Leonard, Hannah Synder, Stephanie Bishop, Anna Turner), 1:52.26; 2. Wilton (Morgan Dill, Ellen Holmquist, Katie Stevenson, Taylor Loud), 1:52.51; 3. Wilton (Avery Rowland, Arisa Cowe, Lara Burke, Emily Walden), 1:59.83; 4. Ridgefield (Maggie Rush, Kasey McGerald, Juliette Castagna, Rylie Giles), 2:00.1, 5. Ridgefield (Catalina Carmona, Stephanie Zacharakos Gillian Retter, McKenna Reid), 2:06.0; 6. Wilton (Pauline Hendricks, Julia Morneau, Eleanor Winrow, Amanda Hefferman), 2:15.44;

100 backstroke — 1. Julia Weiner (R) 1:08.64, 2. Micaela O’Malley (R) 1:09.12, 3. Morgan Dill (W) 1:12.63, 4. Brooke Kelly (W) 1:13.02, 5. Olivia Crisafulli (W) 1:14.34, 6. Annette Meyers (R) 1:16.8;

100 breaststroke — 1. Ellen Holmquist (W) 1:16.3, 2. Jenna Leonard (R) 1:17.23, 3. Hanna Sotolongo (R) 1:19.54, 4. Liela Hastings (W) 1:19.59, 5. Elissa Clancy (R) 1:20.09, 6. Avery Rowland (W) 1:24.74;

400 freestyle relay — 1. Wilton (Katie Stevenson, Emma Babashak, Ellen Holmquist, Taylor Loud), 4:02.24; 2. Ridgefield (Anna Turner, Stephanie Bishop, Micaela O’Malley, Hannah Snyder), 4:05.21; 3. Wilton (Arisa Cowe, Emily Walden, Olivia Crisafulli, Brooke Kelly), 4:18.81; 4. Ridgefield (Rylie Giles, Maggie Rush, Julia Weiner, Jenna Budice), 4:25.22; 5. Wilton (Hayden Roy, Chloe Hornby, Lara Burke, Anais Wentzel), 4:41.12; 6. Ridgefield (Devansi Sinha, Elizabeth Schroppe, Emily Fox, Gillian Retter), 4:58.73.

No related posts.

Previous Post Letter: Why does Trump keep trying to abridge freedom of speech? Next Post Library, Scotts Ridge to host screenings of 'Breaking the Stigma' Tuesday
About author
The Ridgefield Press

The Ridgefield Press


By participating in the comments section of this site you are agreeing to our Privacy Policy and User Agreement

The Ridgefield Press

© HAN Network. All rights reserved. The Ridgefield Press, 16 Bailey Avenue, Ridgefield, CT 06877

Designed by WPSHOWER

Powered by WordPress