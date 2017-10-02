The Ridgefield Press

Children’s Chapel at First Congregational Church to open on Sunday

By The Ridgefield Press on October 2, 2017 in Happenings, Religion · 0 Comments

The Children’s Chapel, part of the renovated Church House of the First Congregational Church, is set to welcome children on Sunday mornings and other special occasions. The new chapel includes a starry ceiling, five illuminated arched windows created by church member Tammy Roth, and an informal worship-in-the-round floorplan designed specifically for children.

Children begin each Sunday morning in worship with their families and then gather for prayer and sharing in the children’s chapel before going to their Sunday School classes. 

The remodeled Church House is now fully in use, with an open house and grand opening scheduled for Oct. 15.

For more information visit firstcongregational.com or call 203-438-8077.

