Letter: Thanks, Books on the Common

To the Editor:

As the Grand Prize Winner of the Ridgefield Library’s Teen Summer Reading Program, I would like to thank Books on the Common for treating me and three of my friends to free books in their store. We all had fun selecting our favorite books, especially me, who received five fantastic novels. My friends and I are very grateful for your generosity. It is very nice of your bookstore to donate gift certificates every year for the Library’s summer reading program, plus other events I attend in Town. You do a good job at encouraging all children in Ridgefield to read.

Thank you also to the Ridgefield Library for running the program and to Erica Gauquier, in charge of Teen Services.

Charli McLemore