Letter: Bed and breakfast seems like a familiar scenario

To the Editor:

I am having trouble seeing the difference between my guests and those of a bed and breakfast.

I have overnight guests on occasion as do many families in town. They drive in and park in the driveway or on the street.

Each morning I give them breakfast. They may go off on their own or we may do things together. In a day or two they leave.

How does this scenario differ from a B&B visit?

I have not had a neighbor ever complain about any of my guests or their behaviors. What are the concerns about a B&B?

Phyllis Best