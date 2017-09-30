To the Editor:

The First Amendment to the United States Constitution states: “Congress shall make no law respecting an establishment of religion, or prohibiting the free exercise thereof; or abridging the freedom of speech, or of the press; or the right of the people peaceably to assemble, and to petition the Government for a redress of grievances.”

So why does President Trump keep trying to abridge our freedom of speech? (‘That guy who disrespects our flag, he’s fired’). And don’t forget our freedom of the press, too. (‘It’s all fake news’).

Is he ignorant of our constitutional rights to express are grievances, in any form, when we see wrongs committed by others, or does he want everyone to accept his rule without reservations? Who will stand up to challenge this corruption of our Constitution?

Thus far sports leagues, teams and players have stepped up, and rightly so. Will others do the same or just ignore what they see and accept the infringement of their constitutional rights? Count Helmuth von Moltke (distinguished German lawyer and anti-Nazi, executed for his opposition) wrote in Berlin on October 21, 1941 about the knowledge but professed ignorance by the German leaders, politicians, army members and civilian population of crimes against humanity committed by them during World War II: “How can I bear this … don’t I make myself into an accomplice? What shall I say when someone asks me ‘and what did you do during this time? If only I could be rid of the awful feeling that I have let myself be corrupted, that I no longer react keenly enough to such things, that they torment me without producing spontaneous reaction.”

Our American Fuhrer does not seem troubled by his actions, nor tormented in the corruption of our constitutional rights of freedom of speech and of the press.

PA Torzilli