Library, Scotts Ridge to host screenings of ‘Breaking the Stigma’ Tuesday

September 30, 2017

To kick off this year’s Parenting the #Selfie Generation: Resilience for Life series there will be two screenings on Tuesday, Oct. 3, of a new documentary, Angst: Breaking the Stigma Around Anxiety. A morning screening will take place at Ridgefield Library at 9:30 a.m., and an evening screening will take place on 7 p.m., at Scotts Ridge Middle School. Following both screenings will be an open discussion and Q&A session with psychiatrist Aaron Krasner. There is a $5 suggested donation at the door.  

Registration is recommended at ridgefieldlibrary.org or by calling 203-438-2282.

