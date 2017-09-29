The Ridgefield Press

Route 35 bridge work: State schedules alternating traffic Oct. 4-5

By The Ridgefield Press on September 29, 2017 in Business, Community, Happenings, News, People, Town Government · 0 Comments

Alternating one-way traffic can be expected at the Route 35 bridge repair project by the Fox Hill condominiums from Wednesday, Oct. 4, and Thursday, Oct. 5.

There will be no alternating traffic Monday, Oct. 2, Tuesday, Oct. 3, and Friday, Oct. 6, but there will be minor impacts to traffic.

Ryan Wodjenski of the state Department of Transportation notified the town on Friday, Sept. 29.

Work at the site, requiring the alternating traffic, will start at 9 a.m. after the morning commuter rush is over, and is expected to end at 3 p.m. before the afternoon commute starts.

All work is weather permitting.

Related posts:

  1. No alternating traffic schedule at Route 35 bridge site this week
  2. State schedules four days of alternating traffic on Route 35
  3. State schedules alternating traffic at Route 35 bridge three days next week
  4. No alternating traffic schedule at Route 35 bridge site next week

Tags: ,

Previous Post BI Cares adds Iannella Next Post Ridgefielders golf to support The Maritime Aquarium
About author
The Ridgefield Press

The Ridgefield Press


By participating in the comments section of this site you are agreeing to our Privacy Policy and User Agreement

The Ridgefield Press

© HAN Network. All rights reserved. The Ridgefield Press, 16 Bailey Avenue, Ridgefield, CT 06877

Designed by WPSHOWER

Powered by WordPress