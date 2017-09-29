Board of Education to host school start times meeting at East Ridge Oct. 16

Surveys about school start times have been sent out to Ridgefield parents.

The next step for the Board of Education is hosting a special meeting with parents, faculty, and staff that reviews the results of the surveys.

That meeting will be held Monday, Oct. 16, in the East Ridge Middle School auditorium — not the town hall annex where the board typically meets.

A press release from Superintendent Karen Baldwin’s office on Friday, Sept. 29, said that eighth graders and high school students will also have an opportunity to respond to the survey.

“The meeting will begin with a board discussion of the survey results, followed by a public comment period organized by key issues which will be determined by the results of the survey, followed by discussion and response by the BOE on each topic,” the release said.

“In recent years, medical research has determined that later school start times is a crucial health issue for adolescents and will improve both the learning and safety of students,” the release addd. “The research is posted on the Ridgefield Public School’s website along with video links to multiple local presentations including the September 18th presentation by Dr. Jennifer Pappa Kannan of the University of Connecticut. Additional information has been shared at Board of Education meetings by both parents and board members.”

Dr. Baldwin said Friday that she was committed to gathering as much information on the proposed changes to school start time and “learning the perspectives of parents, staff and students.”

“This is an important piece of information for the Board to evaluate in the decision making process,” she said.

For further information on Ridgefield Public Schools, you may visit its website at www.ridgefield.org or contact Dr. Karen Baldwin, Superintendent of Ridgefield Public Schools at 203-894-5550, ext. 1200