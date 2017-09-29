Town introduces new online permit system

A new online permit system is being opened by the town, and all permits for construction and land development activities will be available and searchable there — and only there. The old paper permit system is being abandoned.

“This will allow residents and consumers to start and track new Land Use type permits. It can also be used to search records,” Andrew Neblett, the town information technology director, said in an e-mail Friday, announcing the system’s opening.

“The new portal is available from the ridgefieldct.org Town of Ridgefield website. There is a button that says ‘Online Permit System,’” he said.

Wetlands permits at the Planning and Zoning Department will still be received in paper format, according to Beth Peyser, the town’s Conservation Enforcement Officer.

“This applies to both administrative wetlands permits and Inland Wetlands Board permits,” she said. “Wetlands plan to go online in the near future, but the system is not yet able to accommodate it.”

Neblett said that all users of the system will require a free account in the permit system.

“This is required for creating/tracking permits or for searching permits. An email is also required for all applications going forward. All applications will now be accepted in electronic form only. The Online Permit System is available from any computer or device connected to the Internet. There will be computers available in the Town Annex office for the public to create new applications.”

The new online permit system is scheduled to go live Sunday, Oct. 1, and be open for business when offices open Monday, Oct. 2.