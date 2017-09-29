The Ridgefield Press

BI Cares adds Iannella

Karen Iannella

The Boehringer Ingelheim Cares Foundation (BI Cares), a Ridgefield-based nonprofit organization with a mission to improve patients’ lives and strengthen communities, named Karen Iannella president last week.  Iannella, a Brookfield native, will lead community-driven programs that aim improve access to healthcare and enhance STEM education with a focus on the underserved.

Iannella has more than 25 years of experience in the health care industry in areas including marketing, business development, patient advocacy and professional relations.

