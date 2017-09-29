The Ridgefield Press

‘Before the Flood’ director talk Oct. 1

By The Ridgefield Press on September 29, 2017 in Community, Happenings · 0 Comments

The Ridgefield Playhouse will host a screening of the documentary Before the Flood on Sunday, Oct. 1, at 7:30 p.m.

The proceeds from the screening, which will include a question and answer session with producer and director Fisher Stevens, will go to the Woodcock Nature Center and the Norwalk River Watershed Association. Ridgefield Action Committee for the Environment (RACE) and the Ridgefield Library are supporting organizations.

Tickets are $10 for adults and $5 for students and seniors. Doors open at 6:30.

No related posts.

Tags: ,

Previous Post Route 7 to close this weekend Next Post DCP updates consumer handbook for CT’s Lemon Law Program
About author
The Ridgefield Press

The Ridgefield Press


By participating in the comments section of this site you are agreeing to our Privacy Policy and User Agreement

The Ridgefield Press

© HAN Network. All rights reserved. The Ridgefield Press, 16 Bailey Avenue, Ridgefield, CT 06877

Designed by WPSHOWER

Powered by WordPress