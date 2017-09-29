‘Before the Flood’ director talk Oct. 1

The Ridgefield Playhouse will host a screening of the documentary Before the Flood on Sunday, Oct. 1, at 7:30 p.m.

The proceeds from the screening, which will include a question and answer session with producer and director Fisher Stevens, will go to the Woodcock Nature Center and the Norwalk River Watershed Association. Ridgefield Action Committee for the Environment (RACE) and the Ridgefield Library are supporting organizations.

Tickets are $10 for adults and $5 for students and seniors. Doors open at 6:30.