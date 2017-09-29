RVNA kicks off six-week Cholesterol Challenge

Beginning on Tuesday, October 10, RVNA is hosting a six-week interactive Cholesterol Challenge workshop at our location on Governor Street in Ridgefield. The goal of the class is to help participants manage their cholesterol levels by teaching healthy cooking techniques, eating and lifestyle strategies, and by measuring progress with weigh-ins and biometric screenings at the start and finish of the program.

The class will be led by RVNA’s Registered Dietitian and Nutrition Educator, Meg Whitbeck, MS, RDN. “Genetics, stress, sleep, and diet can all contribute to our cholesterol levels in varying ways. This class teaches — and monitors — dietary and lifestyle changes that can make a real difference,” says Whitbeck. “Participants should come ready to take action and prepared for an active class with plenty of hands-on learning.”

The RVNA Cholesterol Challenge is conducted onsite in the RVNA teaching kitchen and includes food demonstrations and tastings each week. Participants will also receive weekly recipes and resources. The first and last sessions include individual weigh-ins as well as cholesterol, blood glucose and blood pressure tests to measure progress and results.

The Cholesterol Challenge begins on Tuesday, October 10 and meets weekly through Tuesday, November 14 from 11:30am – 1:00pm. Advance registration and payment is required. $195 for all 6 classes, including all biometric screenings, recipes and tastings.

To learn more or register, please contact RVNA at 203-438-5555 or write to [email protected].