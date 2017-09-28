The Ridgefield Press

Pankeniers honored at Cannonball Gala

By The Ridgefield Press on September 28, 2017 in Community, Happenings, People · 0 Comments

Charlie and Judi Pankenier, dressed as Cass and Julia Gilbert in period costumes from the Gilded Age, having a private moment in the sunken garden on the grounds of Keeler Tavern Museum & History Center before receiving the honorees award at the 23rd annual Cannonball Gala Sept. 16.

Charlie and Judi Pankenier received the 2017 Cannonball Award for exemplifying the values of the Keeler Tavern Museum & History Center at the museum’s 23rd annual Cannonball Gala Sept. 16.

The Anna Keeler Award for Excellence in History and Civics Education was given to Chris Petersen, seventh grade social studies teacher from Scotts Ridge Middle School.

Proceeds from the event support the museum’s diverse education programs, which provide schoolchildren from Ridgefield and beyond with immersive, hands-on learning experiences in three centuries of history.

