Pankeniers honored at Cannonball Gala

Charlie and Judi Pankenier received the 2017 Cannonball Award for exemplifying the values of the Keeler Tavern Museum & History Center at the museum’s 23rd annual Cannonball Gala Sept. 16.

The Anna Keeler Award for Excellence in History and Civics Education was given to Chris Petersen, seventh grade social studies teacher from Scotts Ridge Middle School.

Proceeds from the event support the museum’s diverse education programs, which provide schoolchildren from Ridgefield and beyond with immersive, hands-on learning experiences in three centuries of history.