Goals from Lust, Siano help Ridgefield top Central

Propelled by driving offense in the first half and aggressive defense in the second, Ridgefield secured a 2-1 home victory over Bridgeport Central in an FCIAC boys soccer game on Wednesday night at Tiger Hollow.

The victory was the sixth straight for Ridgefield, which improved its record to 6-2 at the midpoint of the regular season.

Central, which was coming off two attention-grabbing results — a 3-0 triumph over Staples and a 1-1 tie with highly regarded Norwalk — is now 3-2-3.

Ridgefield got on the scoreboard early, with senior midfielder Alex Lust powering in a goal just two minutes into the game. Senior striker JT Siano netted the Tigers’ second goal, weaving through two defenders before blasting a shot past the Central keeper late in the opening half.

Those first-half tallies put Ridgefield ahead, but it was the team’s stout defense that secured the victory in the final 40 minutes. Although Central did get a goal from Joshua Smith early in the second half, strong play from sophomore goalie Ray Dearth, senior central defenders Ben Sasse and Nick David, and senior fullbacks Shane Bowler and Michael Grevers ensured that the Hilltoppers didn’t get the equalizer.

“The defensive effort was great,” said Ridgefield head coach Phil Bergen said. “I think that’s probably our most consistent [unit] on the field, is our defense. Our midfielders are still trying to put things together. Our forward line works hard, but we probably should have scored three or four more goals.

“I don’t want to sound too negative, but we need to find our game … ” added Bergen. “We have too good of players to for us not to have possession of the play more. Our expectations are very high. My expectations are high; the players’ expectations are high of each other, and so I think that they understand that we need to keep improving.”

Notes: The victory, coupled with Norwalk’s 1-0 loss to Staples yesterday, vaulted Ridgefield into first place in both the FCIAC East Division standings and the FCIAC overall standings. The Tigers have 18 points, two more than Norwalk.