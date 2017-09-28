Here’s a look at some of the headlines in this week’s Ridgefield Press:
- It must be Election season because the League of Women Voters is holding a forum for candidates next week at the library.
- Also, The Press has begun to receive letters for support — don’t forget to write us who you think should be elected!
- They are far from the only letters we’ve received this past week. Editorial topics on page 4 (and 5) include: the proposed bed and breakfast Drive, the expansion of the town’s central business district, Donald Trump and freedom of speech, and why Ridgefield is the best keep secret around.
- In sports, the boys soccer team is riding a five-game win streak, while the girls team remains unbeaten through seven games.
- The football team is also winning, too. And they’re winning big. A pair of routs over the last week have the cumulative scoreboard reading: Tigers 95, Opponents 8.
- It’s not all politics, opinions, and sports though: It was another busy week in Ridgefield as the school board sent out a survey to parents regarding start times. Also, in that same meeting, board members were told the budget has been frozen. Fun times!
- Inside the paper, former residents call on others to support hurricane relief funds for the Caribbean which has been devastated by Maria and Irma.
