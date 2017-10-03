Ridgefield property transfers: Sept. 15-21

Five houses, three condos, and one townhouse worth a total of $7,081,250 changed hands in deeds filed with Town Clerk Barbara Serfilippi Sept. 15-Sept. 21, with $17,703 collected in conveyance taxes. Transfers included:

7 Quarry Corner (Fox Hill): Carole Mack of Croton On Hudson, N.Y., to Elizabeth Faithe Estates LLC., Sept. 15, $130,000.

6 Outpost Lane (Fox Hill): Glenna Rains to Erik and Juana Keller of Grandview Drive, Sept. 15, $147,000.

252 West Lane: Andrew and Julie Castin to Brian and Kristen Tierney of McKinney, Texas, Sept. 15, $595,000.

500 Main Street, Unit 11 (The Elms): Elms Development LLC to Robert and Victoria Trainer, Sept. 18, $1,300,000.

1 Parley Lane: Scott Schneider of Indian Cave Road to Charles and Michele Gay, Sept. 19, $3,000,000.

17 Conley Court: Stephen and Alexandra Bower to Venugopala and Alexandra Kanumuri of Stamford, Sept. 19, $967,000.

9 Rock Road: Robin Wilson to Katherine Becker of New Road, Sept. 19, $352,250.

19 Prospect Ridge, Unit 16 (Quail Ridge): Jean Murphy to Mary Alice O’Reilly of Westport, Sept. 21, $355,000.

33 Clearview Drive: Pierre Guiochon of New York, N.Y., to Jesse Dorne, Sept. 21, $235,000.