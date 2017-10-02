Recreation Notes: Learning how to swim

Your child can gain a competitive edge with Swim Stroke Clinics from Ridgefield Parks & Recreation. Classes meet on Sundays from 12:45 p.m. to 1:45 p.m. at Barlow Mountain pool. You may sign up for one to four days. Each clinic puts emphasis on proper technique and stroke efficiency through skill work and drills. On Oct. 22, we will work on the front crawl.

On Oct. 29, the focus is on the back crawl. We will work on the breaststroke on Nov. 5 and the butterfly on Nov. 19.

Have you or someone you know ever dreamed about becoming a lifeguard?

If you are 15 years old or older, you can become American Red Cross-certified in just six days. Students will learn a number of lifeguard techniques such as surveillance, rescue procedures, and how to care for someone who may have a head, neck or back injury.

The class runs from Nov. 5 to Dec. 17 and meets on Sundays from 10 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. at Barlow Mountain pool. You must pass a pre-course skills test on Saturday, Oct. 28 to be eligible.

For details visit ridgefieldparksandrec.org or call 203-431-2755.